* Johnny Gargano def. Killian Dain.

* Aliyah and Lacey Evans def. Vanessa Borne and Mandy Rose.

* Aleister Black def. Hideo Itami.

* Tye Dillinger def. The Velveteen Dream.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* Ember Moon def. Nikki Cross.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a triple threat main event match.

Source: Prowrestling.net

We heard a Gloriously compassionate message from @REALBobbyRoode & @DMcIntyreWWE What an experience #NXTStCatharines pic.twitter.com/DOkS0g1Neo

— Meridian Centre (@MeridianCtre) September 9, 2017