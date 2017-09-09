9/8 NXT Live Results: St. Catharines, Ontario
* Johnny Gargano def. Killian Dain.
* Aliyah and Lacey Evans def. Vanessa Borne and Mandy Rose.
* Aleister Black def. Hideo Itami.
* Tye Dillinger def. The Velveteen Dream.
* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.
* Ember Moon def. Nikki Cross.
* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a triple threat main event match.
Source: Prowrestling.net
