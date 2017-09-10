* Tye Dillinger def. Kona Reeves.

* Ember Moon and Aliyah def. Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne.

* Johnny Gargano def. Killian Dain.

* Aleister Black def. Hideo Itami.

* Bobby Roode def. The Velveteen Dream.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* Nikki Cross def. Lacey Evans.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Andrade “Cien” Almas in the main event.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

#GLORIOUS send off for 🇨🇦 #BobbyRoode, who wrestled his final #NXT match at historic Maple Leaf Gardens. @WWE #SDLive. #NXTToronto pic.twitter.com/vc42n0qEHr

— Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) September 10, 2017