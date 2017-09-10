9/9 NXT Live Results: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
* Tye Dillinger def. Kona Reeves.
* Ember Moon and Aliyah def. Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne.
* Johnny Gargano def. Killian Dain.
* Aleister Black def. Hideo Itami.
* Bobby Roode def. The Velveteen Dream.
* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.
* Nikki Cross def. Lacey Evans.
* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Andrade “Cien” Almas in the main event.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
#GLORIOUS send off for 🇨🇦 #BobbyRoode, who wrestled his final #NXT match at historic Maple Leaf Gardens. @WWE #SDLive. #NXTToronto pic.twitter.com/vc42n0qEHr
— Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) September 10, 2017