9/9 NXT Live Results: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

* Tye Dillinger def. Kona Reeves.

* Ember Moon and Aliyah def. Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne.

* Johnny Gargano def. Killian Dain.

* Aleister Black def. Hideo Itami.

* Bobby Roode def. The Velveteen Dream.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* Nikki Cross def. Lacey Evans.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Andrade “Cien” Almas in the main event.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

