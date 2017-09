NXT Live Results in Bethlehem and Largo on September 23, 2017.

9/23 NXT Live Results: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

* The Street Profits def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Lars Sullivan def. Oney Lorcan.

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce def. Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly via count out.

* Johnny Gargano def. Raul Mendoza.

* Kairi Sane def. Sonya Deville.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Source: Gerweck.net

9/23 NXT Live Results: Largo, Florida

* No Way Jose def. Cezar Bononi.

* Lacey Evans def. Sarah Logan.

* TM61 def. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.

* Bianca Belair def. Rhea Ripley.

* Heavy Machinery def. The Ealy Brothers.

* Nikki Cross def. Sage Beckett.

* Danny Burch def. Sawyer Fulton.

* Kassius Ohno def. Chad Lail.

* Aleister Black def. Donovan Dijak.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online