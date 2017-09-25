* The Street Profits def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Lars Sullivan def. Oney Lorcan.

* Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai def. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

* Roderick Strong def. Hideo Itami.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

* Johnny Gargano def. Raul Mendoza.

* Sonya Deville def. Liv Morgan.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Andrade “Cien” Almas in the main event.

Source: PWInsider.com

@DMcIntyreWWE – one of the photos I took last night at #NXTAmherst pic.twitter.com/tcupJm5Vlt

— Shana Bartlett (@ohmytvc15) September 25, 2017