9/24 NXT Live Results: Amherst, Massachusetts
* The Street Profits def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.
* Lars Sullivan def. Oney Lorcan.
* Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai def. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.
* Roderick Strong def. Hideo Itami.
* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.
* Johnny Gargano def. Raul Mendoza.
* Sonya Deville def. Liv Morgan.
* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Andrade “Cien” Almas in the main event.
Source: PWInsider.com
