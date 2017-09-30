9/28 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida
* Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan def. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.
* Ruby Riot def. Vanessa Borne.
* Hideo Itami def. Buddy Murphy.
* Bianca Belair def. Dakota Kai.
* The Street Profits def. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.
* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. No Way Jose.
* Lars Sullivan def. Cezar Bononi.
* Kairi Sane def. Mandy Rose.
* Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno def. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly in a six man tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Cole, Fish and O’Reily vs Strong, Ohno and Gargano! What is this, PWG!? #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/xkp22DVqrF
— Ben Talks Wrestling (@BenTalksWWE) September 29, 2017