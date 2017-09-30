9/28 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida

* Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan def. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.

* Ruby Riot def. Vanessa Borne.

* Hideo Itami def. Buddy Murphy.

* Bianca Belair def. Dakota Kai.

* The Street Profits def. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. No Way Jose.

* Lars Sullivan def. Cezar Bononi.

* Kairi Sane def. Mandy Rose.

* Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno def. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly in a six man tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online