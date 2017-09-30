9/29 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida

* No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves.

* Sarah Logan def. Billie Kay.

* Chad Lail def. Donovan Dijak.

* Nikki Cross def. Liv Morgan.

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly def. Heavy Machinery and Kassius Ohno in a six man tag team match. During the match, a fan attempt to jump inside the ring and was quickly cut off by security. @TheRagingRockSt on Twitter captured video of the moment including the fan being dragged to the back.

#NXTTampa All hands on deck. Over enthusiastic fan escorted away. pic.twitter.com/stgHHqCpVB — Vaughn Heberlee (@TheRagingRockSt) September 30, 2017

* The Street Profits def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Adrian Jaoude def. Fabian Aichner.

* Ember Moon def. Sonya Deville.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and Roderick Strong def. Hideo Itami and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online