9/29 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida
* No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves.
* Sarah Logan def. Billie Kay.
* Chad Lail def. Donovan Dijak.
* Nikki Cross def. Liv Morgan.
* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly def. Heavy Machinery and Kassius Ohno in a six man tag team match. During the match, a fan attempt to jump inside the ring and was quickly cut off by security. @TheRagingRockSt on Twitter captured video of the moment including the fan being dragged to the back.
#NXTTampa All hands on deck. Over enthusiastic fan escorted away. pic.twitter.com/stgHHqCpVB
— Vaughn Heberlee (@TheRagingRockSt) September 30, 2017
* The Street Profits def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.
* Adrian Jaoude def. Fabian Aichner.
* Ember Moon def. Sonya Deville.
* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and Roderick Strong def. Hideo Itami and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Is it just me, or is @WWELadyRefJess copying @AdamColePro's pose here. #NXTTampa @KORcombat @gravenbabies pic.twitter.com/1FTJhFNYKU
— Wayne Mason (@waynemason) September 30, 2017