9/30 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida

* No Way Jose def. Brennan Williams.

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce def. Aliyah and Dakota Kai.

* Oney Lorcan def. Kona Reeves.

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly cut a promo for the live audience talking about how The Undisputed Era has arrived and that no one in NXT can stop them.

* The Street Profits def. The Authors of Pain.

* Kassius Ohno def. Hideo Itami.

* Lio Rush def. Raul Mendoza.

* Lars Sullivan def. Cezar Bononi.

* Ember Moon and Kairi Sane def. Bianca Belair and Mandy Rose.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online