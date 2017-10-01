9/30 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida
* No Way Jose def. Brennan Williams.
* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce def. Aliyah and Dakota Kai.
* Oney Lorcan def. Kona Reeves.
* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly cut a promo for the live audience talking about how The Undisputed Era has arrived and that no one in NXT can stop them.
* The Street Profits def. The Authors of Pain.
* Kassius Ohno def. Hideo Itami.
* Lio Rush def. Raul Mendoza.
* Lars Sullivan def. Cezar Bononi.
* Ember Moon and Kairi Sane def. Bianca Belair and Mandy Rose.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
I've been in the back, planning the perfect attack. #NXTCocoa was the right place at the right time. #RushHour @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Vida2wrRkN
— M.O.T.H (@itsLioRush) October 1, 2017