10/5 NXT Live Results: Dade City, Florida

* Nikki Cross def. Vanessa Borne.

* Adrian Jaoude def. Chad Lail.

* Dakota Kai def. Bianca Belair.

* Buddy Murphy def. Babatunde Aiyegbusi.

* Raul Mendoza def. Lio Rush.

* Kairi Sane and Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans.

* Killian Dain def. Cezar Bononi.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. The Authors of Pain in a tag team main event.

Source: PWInsider.com