10/12 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida

* Raul Mendoza def. Cezar Bononi.

* Bianca Belair def. Zeda.

* Marcel Barthel def. Jeet Rama.

* The Street Profits def. Fabian Aichner and Demetrius Bronson.

* Adrian Jaoude def. Chad Lail.

* The Velveteen Dream def. Nick Miller.

* Aaliyah, Kairi Sane and Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in a six woman tag team main event match.

Source: Wrestling News World