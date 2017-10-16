10/14 NXT Live Results: West Palm Beach, Florida
* The Street Profits def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.
* Liv Morgan def. Sarah Logan.
* Lars Sullivan def. Kishan Raftaar.
* Sage Beckett def. Dakota Kai.
* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly def. Kassius Ohno and Heavy Machinery.
* No Way Jose def. Hideo Itami.
* Raul Mendoza def. Brennan Williams.
* Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair def. Ruby Riot and Rhea Ripley.
* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Andrade “Cien” Almas in the main event.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
