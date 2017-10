10/19 NXT Live Results: Macon, Georgia

1. No Way Jose def. Fabian Aichner

2. Sarah Logan and Lacey Evans def. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

3. Johnny Gargano def. Dan Matha

4. Undisputed def. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY

5. The Velveteen Dream def. Kassius Ohno

6. Nikki Cross def. Sage Beckett

7. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Andrade Almas. Adam Cole came out after to taunt McIntyre, leading to Undisputed attacking McIntyre until No Way Jose, Gargano and SAnitY made the save.

Source: PWInsider.com