NXT Live Results from October 21 in Aiken and Citrus Springs.

10/21 NXT Live Results: Aiken, South Carolina

1. No Way Jose def. Fabian Aichner

2. Johnny Gargano def. Dan Matha

3. Lacey Evans def. Sarah Logan

4. Roderick Strong def. Hideo Itami

5. Undisputed def. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY

6. The Velveteen Dream def. Kassius Ohno

7. Nikki Cross def. Sonya Deville

8. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Andrade Cien Almas

10/21 NXT Live Results: Citrus Springs, Florida

1. Angelo Dawkins def. Ming

2. Lars Sullivan def. Eric Bugenhagen

3. Ruby Riot def. Rhea Ripley

4. Tian Bing def. Sawyer Fulton

5. Lio Rush def. Tino Sabbatelli

6. Heavy Machinery won a squash match.

7. Donovan Dijak def. Boa

8. Kairi Sane and Ember Moon def. Shayna Baszler and Abbey Laith

Source: WWrestlingINC