NXT Live Results from Des Moines and Sanford on October 27, 2017.

10/27 NXT Live Results: Des Moines, Iowa

* Roderick Strong def. Fabian Aichner.

* Kairi Sane def. Vanessa Borne.

* Killian Dain def. Brenna Williams.

* Lars Sullivan def. Kassius Ohno.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

* Ember Moon def. Bianca Belair.

* Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Adam Cole and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a triple threat main event.

Source: PWTorch.com

10/27 NXT Live Results: Sanford, Florida

* No Way Jose def. Ming.

* Jason (dressed as the character) def. Kona Reeves.

* Dan Matha def. Tian Bing.

* Shayna Baszler (dressed as Darth Vader) won a 15-woman Halloween Costume Battle Royal.

* Lio Rush def. Buddy Murphy.

* Hideo Itami def. Adrian Jaoude.

* The Street Profits def. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online