ROH Death Before Dishonor Results

September 22, 2017

Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Colt Cabana

Results by: Jason Namako of Wrestleview.com

* Bully Ray and The Briscoes def. The Kingdom to earn a 6-Man Tag Title shot later on in the PPV.

* Marty Scrull def. Chuck Taylor

* Punishment Martinez def. Jay White in a Las Vegas Street Fight.

* ROH 6-Man Tag Champions The Hung Bucks (The Young Bucks and Hangman Page) def. Bully Ray and The Briscoes to retain the titles after Jay Briscoe turned on Bully Ray.

* Kenny King def. ROH TV Champion KUSHIDA to win the title.

* Silas Young def. Jay Lethal in a Last Man Standing Match.

* The Motor City Machineguns def. ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks to win the titles. The Addiction interfered during the match, but were laid out by both teams.

* Main Event for the ROH Title: Cody Rhodes (c) def. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki to retain the title. During the match, Cody mocked Daniel Bryan’s “YES” chant.