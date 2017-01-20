The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks officially announced for Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor on April 1

Ring of Honor announced on Thursday that current TNA Tag Team Champions The Broken Hardys (Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero aka Matt and Jeff Hardy) will face ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks at the upcoming Supercard of Honor on April 1.
The match will take place during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Lakeland, Florida.
Official! @MattJackson13 and @NickJacksonYB face @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND at Supercard of Honor on 4/1! https://t.co/dteBhJjIxs pic.twitter.com/JWWWnDMHOh
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 19, 2017