1/27 & 1/28 EVOLVE iPPV Previews: Final independent matches of Chris Hero, EVOLVE title matches set

EVOLVE Has First Shows Of 2017 This Weekend Featuring A Hero's Exit

This is sure to be one of the most memorable weekends in EVOLVE history. 2017 starts with the exit of arguably the greatest independent wrestling of all time in Chris Hero. It's sure to be an emotional goodbye. There are several new faces ready to take the top spots. Tonight and tomorrow will see new debuts, new opportunities and new beginnings.

EVOLVE 76

Friday, January 27th, 2017

Bell Time – 8:00 PM CST / 9:00 PM EST

Woodlawn Lake Park Gym

1103 Cincinnati Avenue

Tickets available at TicketFly . You can print out your ticket or show the barcode on your cell phone! Tickets will also be available at the door!

The Main Event – A Hero's Exit Part 1 Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee Chris Hero is independent wrestling, but it is time for him to take his talents to NXT. Keith Lee recently signed a WWN contract and will make his debut tonight . This is going to be one to remember! Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb w/ Stokely Hathaway All the EVOLVE Champions are in one match. Stokely Hathaway manipulated the title situation to create his "superteam." Can the Catch Point duo gain momentum as champions? Grudge Match Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page w/ The Gatekeepers Sabre Jr. thought he was on his way to an EVOLVE Title Match when Ethan Page attacked him and started Sabre Jr. in a downward spiral . It culminated with Page defeating Sabre Jr. at EVOLVE 72. Zack took a sabbatical and is now back for revenge. Special Attraction Match

Matt Riddle vs. ACH ACH makes his EVOLVE debut and has something to prove. He’s taking on the hottest property in EVOLVE. It’s Riddle vs. ACH in a first-time-ever match tonight ! Special Challenge Match #1

DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid DUSTIN becomes more bitter by the day while Kincaid strives to rise up the ranks. Both men need a win here. Special Challenge Match #2

Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa This is Jaka’s first match as an official member of Catch Point. Kaasa had a great 2016, splitting time between EVOLVE and Dragon Gate in Japan. Now both will battle to gain momentum to start off 2017. Special Challenge Match #3 Chris Dickinson vs. Darby Allin This is also Dickinson’s first match as an official member of Catch Point. Dickinson is responsible for the infamous backdrop over the top rope by Allin. This is their first singles match. Who will get their 2017 started with a win in EVOLVE?

WWN & EVOLVE Wrestling present

EVOLVE 77

Saturday, January 28th, 2017

Bell Time – 2:00 PM CST / 3:00 PM EST

Woodlawn Lake Park Gym

1103 Cincinnati Avenue

Tickets available at TicketFly . You can print out your ticket or show the barcode on your cell phone! Tickets will also be available at the door!

The Main Event – Chris Hero's Final Match

Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. This is it. Chris Hero says goodbye. He’ll be faced with one of his greatest rivals. Watch their match from Wrestlmania weekend last year as a preview for free. Main Event #1 – EVOLVE Championship Match

Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Jeff Cobb These two have a long history. Cobb shot up to be the top contender after the most impressive debut weekend in EVOLVE history when he defeated both Matt Riddle and Fred Yehi. The Championship is in jeopardy. No DQ Match

Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN DUSTIN claims that Riddle can’t beat him in a No DQ environment. We’ve never seen Riddle tested in this kind of match. DUSTIN is looking to gain revenge for his former EVOLVE Tag Team Championship partner Drew Galloway. Special Challenge Match #1

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH ACH is a regular in EVOLVE, and he is starting out with a tremendous test. This match could steal the entire weekend. Special Challenge Match #2

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid We have another new debut with the high-flying Laredo Kid. He will be tested to his limits right off the bat against the Catch Point leader Williams. Special Tag Team Attraction

Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid Tag team action rounds out the loaded card with the EVOLVE debut of Guevara, one of the latest WWN signings in Kincaid and the newest Catch Point duo. Both teams need a win to establish themselves. Plus more to be announced with Ethan Page w/ The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Peter Kaasa, plus more! All the above competitors will be in additional matches at EVOLVE 77 which will be determined after EVOLVE 76!