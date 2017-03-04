The Hardys and Bully Ray appear at ROH event in New York City

Former TNA stars The Hardys and Bully Ray made appearances at tonight’s Ring of Honor Manhattan Mayhem VI event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The Hardys appeared after ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks successfully defended their titles against Lio Rush and Jay White and challenged the Bucks to an impromptu title match. The Bucks accepted and The Hardys wound up defeating the Bucks to become the new ROH Tag Team Champions.

During the pre-match promo, Matt Hardy announced that he and Jeff Hardy had signed a deal with Ring of Honor. Prior to the Hardys’ appearance, it had been announced that the Hardys would face The Young Bucks at ROH’s Supercard of Honor XI event on April 1 in Lakeland, Florida during Wrestlemania 33 weekend. It would appear that the match will now be a return match for the ROH Tag Titles.

Bully Ray then appeared after the main event of the show, when ROH Champion Adam Cole retained his title over Bobby Fish, making the save for Fish along with the Briscoes as Fish was getting beat down by the Bullet Club. Bully Ray cut a promo thanking his hometown NYC crowd, putting over ROH and saying that he had offers on the table to sign, but before he retired, he wanted to be able to wrestle for ROH. Bully Ray ended the show by asking ROH COO Joe Koff to the ring and saying that he was Bully Ray and he was in Ring of Honor.

Also notably on the show, The Bullet Club won a 6-Man Tag over Jay Lethal and The Briscoes, Dragon Lee won over Will Ospreay and TV Champion Marty Scrull retained his title over Sonjay Dutt. The show will be made available next week as a VOD purchase on ROHWrestling.com.

