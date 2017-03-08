Hardys, Bully Ray added to ROH 15th Anniversary PPV this Friday

New ROH Tag Team Champions The Hardys and Bully Ray have been added to this Friday’s ROH 15th Anniversary PPV live from Las Vegas beginning at 9PM ET. The final card for the PPV is as follows:

* ROH Title: Adam Cole (c) vs. Christopher Daniels

* ROH Tag Team Titles, Las Vegas Street Fight: The Hardys (c’s) vs. The Young Bucks vs. RPG Vice

* ROH TV Title: Marty Scrull (c) vs. Lio Rush

* ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles: The Kingdom (c’s) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

* Bully Ray and The Briscoes vs. War Machine and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of the ROH PPV on Friday night.