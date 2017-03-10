Cole-Daniels for ROH Title on 15th Anniversary PPV tonight in Vegas

Ring of Honor presents their 15th Anniversary PPV tonight beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET (8:00 CT) from the Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The show will be available on traditional PPV, as well as the FITE TV app.

The card for tonight is as follows:

* ROH Title: Adam Cole (c) vs. Christopher Daniels

* ROH Tag Team Titles, Las Vegas Street Fight: The Hardys (c’s) vs. The Young Bucks vs. RPG Vice

* ROH TV Title: Marty Scrull (c) vs. Lio Rush

* ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles: The Kingdom (c’s) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

* Bully Ray and The Briscoes vs. War Machine and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of the 15th Anniversary PPV beginning at 9PM ET.