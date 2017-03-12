Reactions to Christopher Daniels, Adam Rose last year in wrestling

Reactions to Christopher Daniels championship victory

At the ROH 15th Anniversary, Christopher Daniels won his first world championship of any of the organizations he has worked for. Many believed that it was too late in his career to be a world champion, being 46 and having wrestled for over 20 years.

In a career as long as Daniels has had, he has made quite a lot of friends and acquaintances throughout the many promotions he has worked for. Many of them reached out to express thoughts and congratulations on his victory.

Tonight I've wept, but tears of relief & gratitude! Destiny has no expiration date, but it's start date is 3/10/17. #RoHWorldChamp pic.twitter.com/8ryOWcXTAJ — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) March 11, 2017

Gotcha!!! Blood is thicker than bullets. No one has EVER deserved it more. #Theaddiction #ImWithCD pic.twitter.com/Qr2cH8AjOj — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 11, 2017

Congrats Christopher Daniels. Maybe you were the right pick in 2002, but it makes it all that more deserved now. — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) March 11, 2017

Major congrats to @facdaniels on winning the @ringofhonor title. One of the best dudes I've had the pleasure of knowing. Long overdue! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 12, 2017

Hey BIG congrats to the NEW @ringofhonor Champ @facdaniels – True Pro, paid many dues, always positive & great worker! #ringofhonor — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) March 11, 2017

Congrats to two great guys and amazing talents! https://t.co/dIE9zLvS1J — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 11, 2017

I remember studying @facdaniels @DougWilliamsUK matches over 15 years ago. Such an emotional ride last night & @trentylocks …don't die man — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) March 11, 2017

CONGRATS! @facdaniels You've come a long way since "Fish Market St. Fight." Wait, that was Curry Man..not you..my bad. GREAT JOB #ROH15TH 👍😂 — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 11, 2017

Congrats to @facdaniels !! Amazing — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) March 11, 2017

I STILL have the early ROH shows on VHS. Those early matches were trendsetting. Ground breaking. Glad to see Daniels carry the banner. "OG"! — MVP (@The305MVP) March 11, 2017

Congrats to my old friend @facdaniels! If he feels anything like I do after 24 years of wrestling then it is even more of an achievement! — Doug Williams (@DougWilliamsUK) March 11, 2017

Congratulations to one of the best people I've ever met in wrestling, @facdaniels . You deserve it Doctor. — Steve Corino (@KINGCorino) March 11, 2017

Want to congratulate my chum @facdaniels on the big win last night! #ShellYeah! #NeverGiveUp — Shark Boy (@SharkBoyNet) March 11, 2017

Congratulations to a man I have always & will always look up to. Go get 'em, champ @facdaniels https://t.co/U3LdoCJjl8 — KASSIUS (@KassiusOhno) March 11, 2017

I've always looked up to @facdaniels as the epitome of what a PRO Wrestler should be. Congrats Docta, nobody deserves this more than you. — BIG DAWG (@RhettTitusANX) March 11, 2017

Congrats to 1 of the greatest guys in wrestling @facdaniels.1 of the first people to accept me into the @ringofhonor locker room 6yrs ago — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) March 11, 2017

@facdaniels congratulations! You are respected as a true Professional by fans and colleagues around the world. — IRONMAN (@TheRobConway) March 11, 2017

I've seen it said all over my timeline for the past 10 hours, but it can't be said enough. Congrats to new ROH champion @facdaniels. — jimmyjacobs.net (@JimmyJacobsX) March 11, 2017

Congratulations @facdaniels Finally World Champion. He's helped train me as well as Inspire me in so many ways! I TRULY couldn't be HAPPIER pic.twitter.com/tXNeArOVvm — Ricky Reyes (Cortez) (@RickyReyes01) March 11, 2017

Gratifying to wake up and see that @facdaniels is ROH champ. He's got it all and deserves his name etched in the top tier. #ShoYaRight — Special Dark Sugar D (@SugarDunkerton) March 11, 2017

A moment 15 years in the making! Congrats to the new @ringofhonor World Champion Christopher Daniels. Praise to Adam Cole as well. Amazing! — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) March 11, 2017

Daniels is one of the very best people I've met in wrestling. Very, very happy for him! https://t.co/eb7ngKbxkM — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) March 11, 2017

Congratulations to @facdaniels ! A true pro in the biz and one of the best to ever do it in our sport. — Eddie Kingston (@KingstonImpact7) March 11, 2017

Adam Rose last year in wrestling

Former WWE star Adam Rose took to Twitter to announce that this year will be his final one in wrestling. Currently going by the name of Krugar, he debuted in his native South Africe in 1995 at the age of 15. He signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2010 and debuted on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Rose was arrested in 2016 for domestic violence charges and was indefinitely suspended as per WWE policy. The charges against Rose were dropped, but he chose to request and was granted his release. He has taken part in the independent scene since.