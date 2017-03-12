Reactions to Christopher Daniels, Adam Rose last year in wrestling

Andrew Fisher
2

Reactions to Christopher Daniels championship victory

At the ROH 15th Anniversary, Christopher Daniels won his first world championship of any of the organizations he has worked for. Many believed that it was too late in his career to be a world champion, being 46 and having wrestled for over 20 years.

In a career as long as Daniels has had, he has made quite a lot of friends and acquaintances throughout the many promotions he has worked for. Many of them reached out to express thoughts and congratulations on his victory.

Adam Rose last year in wrestling

Former WWE star Adam Rose took to Twitter to announce that this year will be his final one in wrestling. Currently going by the name of Krugar, he debuted in his native South Africe in 1995 at the age of 15. He signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2010 and debuted on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Rose was arrested in 2016 for domestic violence charges and was indefinitely suspended as per WWE policy. The charges against Rose were dropped, but he chose to request and was granted his release. He has taken part in the independent scene since.

  • unknown

    Only one missing in that group of wrestlers congratulating Daniels was AJ Styles.

  • Johnm

    Aj isn’t a very public user of social media id bet money aj congratulated him personally