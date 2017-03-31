Results from 3/30 WrestlePro and Joey Janela Spring Break events in Orlando

Results from the WrestlePro and Joey Janela Spring Break live events in Orlando on March 30.
3/30 WrestlePro Results: Orlando, Florida
* Jeff Cobb def. Fallah Bah
* The Taboo Crew def. Team Espana and Apple Core
* ‘Swoogle def. Grado
* The Blue World Order def. Team WrestlePro
* Chris Payne def. Tommy Dreamer
* Beefcake Charlie won a Scramble Match.
* Ryback def. Colt Cabana
* CAQ def. Craven Verro
* Brandi Rhodes def. Joey Ryan to win the DDT Ironman Heavymetal Title
* WrestlePro Champion Bobby Wayward def. Anthony Bowens, Sonjay Dutt and Matt Macintosh to retain the title.
* WrestlePro Tag Team Champions The Heavenly Bodies def. Da Hit Squad to retain the titles. Afterwards, Impact Tag Champions LAX ran in and laid out both team. Konnan then cut a promo threatening to show up at other indie events this weekend.
* GFW Nex*Gen Champion Cody Rhodes def. Brian Cage to retain the title. Brandi Rhodes and Melissa Santos got into it during the match.
3/30 Joey Janela’s Spring Break iPPV Results: Orlando, Florida
* Sami Callihan def. Kyle the Beast
* Andy Williams from the Everytime I Die rock band and Penelope Ford def. Braxton Sutter and Allie
* GCW Champion Matt Tremont def. Eddie Kingston to retain the title
* Jimmy Lloyd wins the Spring Break ClusterF**K that included former WCW star Glacier, former WWE star Dink the Clown, Flip Gordon, Facade, Jon Silver, Veda Scott, Jervis Cottonbelly, Arik Cannon, Ethan Page and The Invisible Man
* Lio Rush def. Keith Lee
* Joey Janela def. Marty Jannetty. Former WWE and current TNA referee Earl Hebner ran in during the match to ref after the original ref got knocked down
* Matt Riddle def. Dan Severn in a MMA Superfight