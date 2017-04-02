4/1 ROH Supercard of Honor XI PPV Results: Lakeland, Florida (Bucks-Hardys)

4/1 ROH Supercard of Honor XI PPV Results: Lakeland, Florida

* NOTE: The company set an attendance record with 3,500 fans for the PPV.

1. ROH TV Champion Marty Scrull def. Adam Cole to retain the title.

2. Silas Young and The Beer City Bruiser def. The Kingdom

3. ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions The Briscoes and Bully Ray def. The Guerrillas of Destiny and Hangman Page to retain the titles.

4. Jay Lethal def. Cody Rhodes in a Texas Bullrope Match.

5. The Motor City Machine Guns def. The Rebellion and Will Ferrara and Cheeseburger

6. Punishment Martinez def. Kazarian

7. Bobby Fish def. Silas Young by DQ

8. Will Ospreay and Volador Jr. def. Dragon Lee and Jay White

9. ROH Champion Christopher Daniels def. Dalton Castle to retain the title. Cody Rhodes attacked both men after and ran off with the ROH title belt.

10. The Young Bucks def. ROH Tag Team Champions The Broken Hardys to win the titles in a Ladder Match. Afterwards, The Hardys put over the Bucks on the mic, saying they are the best tag team they have ever worked with. Jeff Hardy closed the PPV by teasing a Hardys’ farewell from ROH, saying that they will fade away and classify themselves as obsolete.

The replay is now available on FITE TV as part of the FITE TV app.

Source: PWInsider.com