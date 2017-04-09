SPOILERS: 4/8 ROH TV taping results from Baltimore

The following was taped on Saturday from Baltimore.
4/8 ROH TV taping results:
Dark Match: Joey Diesel Daddiego def. J-Roc
* ROH Champion Christopher Daniels promo was interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who ripped on Daniels.
* Shane Taylor def. Lio Rush. The Rebellion attacked Rush after and laid out the Motor City Machine Guns when they ran out to make the save.
* Josh Woods def. John Skyler to win the Top Prospect Tournament. David Starr attacked Woods after.
* ROH TV Champion Marty Scrull def. Kazarian to retain the title after Hangman Page interfered. Matt Sydal returned to make the save after.
* The Kingdom def. Coast 2 Coast
* Matt Sydal def. Flip Gordon
* Adam Cole promo, downplaying problems within Bullet Club.
* Jay Lethal def. Silas Young, Hangman Page and Jay White to become the #1 Contender to the ROH Title.
* ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks def. The Spirit Squad
* Punishment Martinez def. The Beer City Bruiser
* Cody Rhodes and Adam Cole def. ROH Champion Christopher Daniels and Dalton Castle when Rhodes pinned Daniels.
* Chris Sabin and Jonathan Gresham def. Cheeseburger and Will Ferrara
* Silas Young def. Bobby Fish after The Beer City Bruiser interfered.
* ROH 6-Man Tag Champions The Briscoes and Bully Ray def. The Rebellion to retain the titles.
