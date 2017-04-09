SPOILERS: 4/8 ROH TV taping results from Baltimore

The following was taped on Saturday from Baltimore.

4/8 ROH TV taping results:

Dark Match: Joey Diesel Daddiego def. J-Roc

* ROH Champion Christopher Daniels promo was interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who ripped on Daniels.

* Shane Taylor def. Lio Rush. The Rebellion attacked Rush after and laid out the Motor City Machine Guns when they ran out to make the save.

* Josh Woods def. John Skyler to win the Top Prospect Tournament. David Starr attacked Woods after.

* ROH TV Champion Marty Scrull def. Kazarian to retain the title after Hangman Page interfered. Matt Sydal returned to make the save after.

* The Kingdom def. Coast 2 Coast

* Matt Sydal def. Flip Gordon

* Adam Cole promo, downplaying problems within Bullet Club.

* Jay Lethal def. Silas Young, Hangman Page and Jay White to become the #1 Contender to the ROH Title.

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks def. The Spirit Squad

* Punishment Martinez def. The Beer City Bruiser

* Cody Rhodes and Adam Cole def. ROH Champion Christopher Daniels and Dalton Castle when Rhodes pinned Daniels.

* Chris Sabin and Jonathan Gresham def. Cheeseburger and Will Ferrara

* Silas Young def. Bobby Fish after The Beer City Bruiser interfered.

* ROH 6-Man Tag Champions The Briscoes and Bully Ray def. The Rebellion to retain the titles.

Source: PWInsider.com