Top matches set for ROH War of the Worlds PPV on May 12 from New York City

Ring of Honor has announced the following top matches for their War of the Worlds PPV on May 12 live at 9PM ET from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City featuring New Japan talent:

* ROH Title, Triple Threat: Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal

* ROH TV Title: Marty Scrull (c) vs. Matt Sydal

ROH has also announced the following matches for the War of the Worlds tour that begins on May 7 in Toronto.

5/7 in Toronto

* The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. ROH Champion Christopher Daniels, Kazarian and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Jay Lethal vs. KUSHIDA

5/10 in Dearborn

* ROH Title: Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Matt Taven

* ROH 6-Man Tag Titles: The Briscoes and Bully Ray (c’s) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, BUSHI and SANADA)

* Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Cody Rhodes) vs. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Will Ospreay and RPG Vice)

5/14 TV Tapings in Philadelphia

* Cody Rhodes vs. Kazarian

