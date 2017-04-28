More matches set for ROH War of the Worlds tour in May with NJPW talent

The following is the updated cards for the ROH War of the Worlds tour in May featuring New Japan talent, including a PPV on May 12th live from New York City.
5/7 in Dearborn
* The Elite vs. The Addiction and Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Jay Lethal vs. KUSHIDA
* Hirooki Goto vs. Shane Taylor
* Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI vs. The Kingdom
* Cody Rhodes vs. Will Ospreay
5/10 in Dearborn
* ROH Title: Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Matt Taven
* The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Hangman Page vs. Hirooki Goto, Will Ospreay and RPG Vice
* ROH 6-Man Tag Titles: The Briscoes and Bully Ray (c’s) vs. EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Punishment Martinez
* Silas Young vs. KUSHIDA
* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jay Lethal vs. War Machine
5/12 PPV in New York City
* ROH Title, Triple Threat: Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Jay Lethal vs. Cody Rhodes
* ROH TV Title: Marty Scrull (c) vs. Matt Sydal
* ROH Tag Team Titles: The Young Bucks (c’s) vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI
* Adam Cole vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Will Ospreay vs. Jay White
* ROH 6-Man Tag Titles: The Briscoes and Bully Ray (c’s) vs. Hirooki Goto and RPG Vice
5/14 TV Tapings in Philadelphia
* Cody Rhodes vs. Kazarian
* Marty Scrull vs. KUSHIDA
