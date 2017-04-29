4/28 ROH Results: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young)

4/28 ROH Results: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

* The Motor City Machine Guns def. The Kingdom.

* Beer City Bruiser def. Shane Taylor, Cheeseburger and Punishment Martinez.

* Adam Cole def. Jay White.

* Hangman Page def. The Romantic Touch.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Briscoes and Bully Ray def. Dalton Castle and War Machine.

* Will Ferrera def. Jarrod Jaxx.

* ROH TV Champion Marty Scrull def. Delirious.

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks def. Legion of Boom (aka ROH Champion Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian).

* Silas Young def. Jay Lethal in the main event.

Source: Prowrestling.net