4/28 ROH Results: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young)

4/28 ROH Results: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
* The Motor City Machine Guns def. The Kingdom.
* Beer City Bruiser def. Shane Taylor, Cheeseburger and Punishment Martinez.
* Adam Cole def. Jay White.
* Hangman Page def. The Romantic Touch.
* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Briscoes and Bully Ray def. Dalton Castle and War Machine.
* Will Ferrera def. Jarrod Jaxx.
* ROH TV Champion Marty Scrull def. Delirious.
* ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks def. Legion of Boom (aka ROH Champion Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian).
* Silas Young def. Jay Lethal in the main event.
Source: Prowrestling.net
To all the GREAT @ringofhonor fans in Milwaukee tonight…THANK YOU!!
That. Was. Awesome.
And so much Fkn FUN!!
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 29, 2017