5/7 ROH War of the Worlds Results: Toronto, Canada (The Elite vs. Tanahashi/Addiction)

5/7 ROH War of the Worlds Results: Toronto, Canada

1. The Rebellion def. The Motor City Machine Guns

2. Hirooki Goto def. Shane Taylor

3. Dalton Castle and The Boys def. RPG Vice and Gedo

4. ROH 6-Man Tag Champion Bully Ray def. Hangman Page and Punishment Martinez

5. Cody Rhodes def. Will Ospreay

6. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito and NEVER 6-Man Tag Champion BUSHI def. The Kingdom

7. ROH 6-Man Tag Champions The Briscoes def. NEVER 6-Man Tag Champions EVIL and SANADA and Milwaukee’s Finest

8. KUSHIDA def. Jay Lethal

9. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks def. ROH Champion Christopher Daniels, Kazarian and Hiroshi Tanahashi

