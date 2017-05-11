5/10 ROH War of the Worlds Results: Dearborn, Michigan (Daniels vs. Taven)

5/10 ROH War of the Worlds Results: Dearborn, Michigan

1. Dalton Castle def. Bobby Fish

2. Search and Destroy def. The Rebellion

3. Silas Young def. KUSHIDA

4. IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine def. Jay Lethal and Hiroshi Tanahashi

5. ROH 6-Man Tag Champions The Briscoes and Bully Ray def. NEVER 6-Man Tag Champions Los Ingobernables de Japon to retain the titles.

6. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito def. Punishment Martinez

7. Cheeseburger def. ROH TV Champion Marty Scrull, The Beer City Bruiser, Gedo, Vinny Marselgia and Will Ferrara

8. ROH TV Champion Marty Scrull def. Cheeseburger to retain the title.

9. ROH Champion Christopher Daniels def. Matt Taven to retain the title.

10. Hirooki Goto, Will Ospreay and RPG Vice def. Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page and ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

Source: PWPonderings.com