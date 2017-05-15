SPOILERS: 5/14 ROH TV taping results from Philadelphia

The following was taped on Sunday from Philadelphia.

5/14 ROH TV taping results:

Dark Match: The Tempura Boyz def. Coast 2 Coast

* Segment where Bullet Club introduces Marty Scrull as their newest member. Adam Cole interrupts and Hangman Page challenges Cole to a match.

* Josh Woods def. David Starr

* Silas Young promo, ripping on Jay Lethal, Lethal comes out, but the Beer City Bruiser attacks Lethal from behind, leading to….

* Jay Lethal def. The Beer City Bruiser by DQ when Silas interfered. Silas and the Bruiser beat down Lethal until Bobby Fish made the save.

* Cody Rhodes promo, complaining about getting screwed out of the ROH Title at War of the Worlds.

* Cody Rhodes def. Kazarian. Rhodes and Page attacked Kazarian after until ROH Champion Christopher Daniels made the save.

* Women of Honor: Sumie Sakai and Gabi Ortiz def. Jessie Brooks and Tasha Steelez

* War Machine def. Cheeseburger and Will Ferrara. War Machine challenged The Young Bucks after.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon def. The Briscoes, Bully Ray and Dalton Castle

* Hangman Page def. Adam Cole. Page continues the attack after until Kazarian makes the save. Cole gets up and thanks the crowd, then Marty Scrull attacks Cole. Cole vs. Scrull in a Philadelphia Street Fight is announced for later in the tapings.

* Women of Honor: Kelly Klein def. Jenny Rose

* RPG Vice and Chuck Taylor (debut) def. ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Hangman Page

* The Rebellion and Search and Destroy went to a No Contest after the rest of the members of both factions interfered. A challenge is then made for a 8-Man Tag between both factions where the losing faction must disband.

* KUSHIDA def. ROH TV Champion Marty Scrull to win the title after Adam Cole distracted Scrull.

* Silas Young and The Beer City Bruiser def. Jay Lethal and Silas Young

* The Kingdom def. The Boys. Afterwards, Dalton Castle and Mark Briscoe had words until Jay Briscoe and Bully Ray calmed them down.

* Punishment Martinez def. J. Diesel

* ROH Champion Christopher Daniels, Kazarian and Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hirooki Goto, Will Ospreay and Gedo. Afterwards, Bullet CLub attacked and laid out The Addiction.

* Marty Scrull def. Adam Cole in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Cole cut a farewell promo after.

Source: PWInsider.com