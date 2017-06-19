Full card for ROH Best in the World PPV this Friday in Lowell

The following is the full card for the ROH Best in the World PPV airing this Friday June 23 from Lowell, Massachusetts:

* ROH Title: Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* ROH Tag Team Titles: The Young Bucks (c’s) vs. War Machine

* ROH TV Title: KUSHIDA (c) vs. Marty Scrull

* ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles: Bully Ray and The Briscoes (c’s) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

* Losing Faction Must Disband: The Rebellion (The All Night Express, Caprice Coleman and Shane Taylor) vs. Search and Destroy (The Motor City Machine Guns, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)

* Strap Match: Hangman Page vs. Kazarian

* Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

* The Kingdom vs. El Terrible and Ultimo Guerrero