Daniels vs. Cody for ROH Title headlines Best in the World PPV

Ring of Honor presents the Best in the World PPV tonight live from Lowell, Massachusetts, beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET (8:00 CT) on traditional PPV and via the FITE TV app.
The card for tonight is as follows:
* ROH Title: Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
* ROH Tag Team Titles: The Young Bucks (c’s) vs. War Machine
* ROH TV Title: KUSHIDA (c) vs. Marty Scrull
* ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles: Bully Ray and The Briscoes (c’s) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys
* Losing Faction Must Disband: The Rebellion (The All Night Express, Caprice Coleman and Shane Taylor) vs. Search and Destroy (The Motor City Machine Guns, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)
* Strap Match: Hangman Page vs. Kazarian
* Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young
* The Kingdom vs. El Terrible and Ultimo Guerrero
Wrestleview.com will have results of the PPV once it goes off the air later tonight.