6/23 ROH Best in the World PPV Results: Lowell, Massachusetts (Daniels-Cody)

6/23 ROH Best in the World PPV Results: Lowell, Massachusetts

* Pre-Show Dark Match: Coast 2 Coast and Flip Gordon def. The Tempura Boyz and Cheeseburger

* Women of Honor:Kris Wolfe and Sumie Sakai def. Mandy Leon and Deonna Purrazzo

* NOTE: Commentary team was Ian Riccaboni and the returning BJ Whitmer. Normal ROH commentators Kevin Kelly and Colt Cabana were off as Cabana is on a tour of Australia and Kelly was not booked for the PPV.

* The Kingdom def. El Terrible and Ultimo Guerrero

* Kazarian def. Hangman Page in a Strap Match after choking Page out with a strap over the ropes. At one point, a strap containing nails and thumbtacks was used.

* Search & Destroy (The Motor City Machine Guns, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham) def. The Rebellion (The All Night Express, Caprice Coleman and Shane Taylor) when Gresham submitted Rhett Titus with an Octopus. By virtue of the pre-match stip, the Rebellion must disband. Afterwards, Punishment Martinez attacked Search & Destroy and laid out White with a Chokeslam.

* Jay Lethal def. Silas Young w/The Beer City Bruiser with a roll-up. Afterwards, Silas and The Bruiser attacked Lethal and injured him via a top rope splash by the Bruiser to Lethal through a table outside.

* Dalton Castle and The Boys def. ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions The Briscoes and Bully Ray to win the titles when Dalton Castle rolled up Mark Briscoe after Mark and Bully were distracted by Jay chasing The Boys to the back.

* ROH TV Champion KUSHIDA def. Marty Scrull to retain the title with the Back to the Future (Small Package Driver).

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks def. War Machine and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta) in a Triple Threat Tornado Tag Match to retain the titles when they pinned War Machine with the IndyTaker and Death by Superkick. Best Friends were added to the match before the bell as they cut a promo requesting to be added after noting they had beaten the Bucks recently on ROH TV.

* Cody Rhodes def. ROH Champion Christopher Daniels to win the title after two Cross Rhodes. Marty Scrull tried to get involved at one point, but Kazarian ran out and chased Scrull to the back. Rhodes now will face Okada for the IWGP Title at the live NJPW G1 Special show on AXS TV on July 1 in a match that pits the IWGP Champion against the ROH Champion in a Champion vs. Champion Match.