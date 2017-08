As announced this weekend on ROH TV on Sinclair, ROH Champion Cody Rhodes will defend the ROH Title against NJPW star Minoru Suzuki in the main event of the 9/22 ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Suzuki’s ROH debut and his first match in the US in nearly 25 years. Also announced for the show is ROH TV Champion and IWGP Jr. Champion KUSHIDA scheduled to make a title defense.