The following was taped on Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.
8/26 ROH TV taping results
* Dark Match: Cauliflower Chase Brown def. Gladiater Jeremiah.
* Will Ferrara def. Cheeseburger.
* Silas Young def. Cauliflower Chase Brown.
* Kelly Klein def. Brandi Rhodes.
* Kenny King def. Hangman Page.
* Marty Scurll def. Rocky Romero.
* Josh Woods def. QT Marshall.
* Kazarian won an Honor Rumble to earn a shot at the ROH Championship.
* The Briscoes def. Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan.
* Karen Q def. Sumie Sakai.
* War Machine def. Coast to Coast and The Tempura Boyz.
* Flip Gordan def. Corey HOllis.
* Cody def. Kazarian to retain the ROH Championship.
* Search and Destroy def. The Young Bucks and The Guerrillas of Destiny.
Source: Prowrestling.net