The following was taped on Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.

8/26 ROH TV taping results

* Dark Match: Cauliflower Chase Brown def. Gladiater Jeremiah.

* Will Ferrara def. Cheeseburger.

* Silas Young def. Cauliflower Chase Brown.

* Kelly Klein def. Brandi Rhodes.

* Kenny King def. Hangman Page.

* Marty Scurll def. Rocky Romero.

* Josh Woods def. QT Marshall.

* Kazarian won an Honor Rumble to earn a shot at the ROH Championship.

* The Briscoes def. Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan.

* Karen Q def. Sumie Sakai.

* War Machine def. Coast to Coast and The Tempura Boyz.

* Flip Gordan def. Corey HOllis.

* Cody def. Kazarian to retain the ROH Championship.

* Search and Destroy def. The Young Bucks and The Guerrillas of Destiny.

