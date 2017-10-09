Ring of Honor will be holding their Global Wars live event tour this weekend featuring talent from New Japan, beginning October 12 in Buffalo and ending on October 15 in Chicago. The 10/15 Chicago event will be an iPPV on FITE TV for $19.99, while the 10/13 event in Pittsburgh and 10/14 event in Columbus will be iPPVs for those who subscribe to Ring of Honor’s monthly Ringside Membership on ROHWrestling.com for $7.99/month.

The cards for the shows are as follows:

10/12 in Buffalo

* ROH Champion Cody Rhodes and Marty Scrull vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Toru Yano

* War Machine and Mark Briscoe vs. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki and IWGP Tag Champions Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smite Jr. and Lance Archer)

* Will Ospreay vs. Punishment Martinez

* IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan)

* Christopher Daniels vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Jay Lethal vs. Kazarian

* KUSHIDA vs. ROH 6-Man Tag Champion Hangman Page

* The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)vs. Coast 2 Coast (Shaheem Ali and Leon St. Giovanni)

* Mandy Leon vs. Jenny Rose

10/13 in Pittsburgh

* ROH Champion Cody Rhodes, IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega and Marty Scrull vs. Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Toru Yano

* ROH Tag Titles: The Motor City Machineguns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) (c’s) vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Kingdom (Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan)

* IWGP Tag Team Champions Killer Elite Squad vs. War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe)

* NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Silas Young

* The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Kazarian) vs. The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Barreta)

* Jay Lethal vs. Jay White

* Mark Briscoe vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* ROH TV Title Proving Ground Instant Reward (Winner gets immediate TV Title shot): ROH TV Champion Kenny King vs. KUSHIDA vs. ROH 6-Man Tag Champion Hangman Page vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Matt Taven vs. Josh Woods

10/14 in Columbus

* ROH Title: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. KUSHIDA

* The Elite (IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. The Best Friends and Flip Gordon

* NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki and IWGP Tag Team Champions Killer Elite Squad vs. Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Toru Yano

* The Addiction vs. Search and Destroy (Jonathan Gresham and Jay White)

* Jay Lethal vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. Milwaukee’s Worst (Silas Young and The Beer City Bruiser)

* ROH TV Champion Kenny King and Mark Briscoe vs. ROH 6-Man Tag Champion Hangman Page and Marty Scrull

* Shane Taylor vs. Josh Woods

* Holidead vs. Sumie Sakai

10/15 in Chicago

* ROH Champion Cody Rhodes and ROH 6-Man Tag Champions The Hung Bucks (Hangman Page and The Young Bucks vs. Search and Destroy (ROH Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machineguns, Jonathan Gresham and Jay White)

* IWGP US Title: Kenny Omega (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Marty Scrull vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* IWGP Jr. Champion Will Ospreay vs. Flip Gordon

* NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki and IWGP Tag Champions Killer Elite Squad vs. ROH TV Champion Kenny King, Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe

* The Addiction vs. KUSHIDA and Cheeseburger

* Colt Cabana vs. Toru Yano

* The Best Friends vs. Milwaukee’s Worst

Source: ROHWrestling.com