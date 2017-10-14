10/13 ROH Global Wars Results: Pittsburgh, PA

1. Mark Briscoe and Hiromu Takahashi went to a No Contest after Mark’s elbow popped out, leading to the match being stopped. Mark was helped out and his elbow popped back into place afterwards, sustaining a dislocated elbow that will not require surgery.

2. The Best Friends def. The Dawgs (subbing for the Addiction). The Addiction cut a pre-match promo, taking themselves out of the match because the crowd didn’t deserve to see them wrestle.

3. Jay Lethal def. Jay White

4. ROH Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machineguns def. The Young Bucks and The Kingdom to retain the titles. The Addiction ran in after, but were laid out by The Best Friends, who made the save.

* Bully Ray promo, same one he cut in Buffalo about bringing up old ECW memories in Pittsburgh and not knowing if he can wrestle again after the table bump to the head at the last PPV by Jay Briscoe.

5. Deonna Purazzo, Mandy Leon and Jenny Rose def. Sumie Sakai, Britt Baker and Faye Jackson

6. ROH TV Champion Kenny King def. KUSHIDA, Punishment Martinez, Josh Woods, Hangman Page and Matt Taven

7. War Machine def. IWGP Tag Champions Killer Elite Squad

8. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki def. Silas Young

9. Main Event: ROH Champion Cody Rhodes, IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega and Marty Scrull def. IWGP Jr. Champion Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Toru Yano to retain the ROH 6-Man Tag Titles held by Bullet Club’s Young Bucks and Hangman Page under the Freebird Rule.

