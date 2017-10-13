10/12 ROH Global Wars Results: Buffalo, New York

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Sumie Saka in a Women of Honor match.

* The Dawgs def. Coast To Coast.

* KUSHIDA def. Hangman Page.

* Jay Lethal def. Frankie Kazarian.

* Minoru Suzuki and The Killer Elite Squad def. War Machine and Mark Briscoe.

* Bully Ray came out and cut a promo for the live audience. He talked about how ROH officials gave him the option to miss the Global Wars tour, but that he wanted to be here. Ray talked about ECW’s history in the Buffalo area and how ROH reminds him of ECW. He isn’t sure if he will ever wrestle again after getting injured recently (Ray took a nasty shot to the head via a table at Death Before Dishonor). Ray took in the live crowd and showed his appreciation.

* Mandy Leon def. Jenny Rose.

* Hiromu Takahashi def. Christopher Daniels.

* ROH Champion Cody and Marty Scurll def. Chaos’ Toru Yano and YOSHI-HASHI.

* Punishment Martinez def. Will Ospreay.

* The Bullet Club (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) def. The Kingdom.

