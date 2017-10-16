10/14 ROH Global Wars Results: Columbus, Ohio
* The Addiction def. Search and Destroy.
* Jay Lethal def. Hiromu Takahashi.
* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns def. Silas Young and The Beer City Bruiser.
* Chaos (Will Ospreay, Toru Yano and YOSHI-HASHI) def. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr).
* Sumie Sakai def. Holidead in a Women of Honor match.
* Shane Taylor def. Josh Woods.
* ROH World TV Champion Kenny King and Colt Cabana def. Marty Scurll and Hangman Page.
* ROH World Champion Cody def. KUSHIDA.
* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) def. Trent Barreta, Chuck Taylor and Flip Gordon in the main event.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
I got to see @SexyChuckieT and @trentylocks today. Pretty much the greatest day of my entire life. @ringofhonor #ROHColumbus pic.twitter.com/jiGSSbB71X
— Clinton Davis (@Childofbodom108) October 15, 2017