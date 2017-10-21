The following was taped on Friday in Philadelphia.

10/20 ROH TV taping results

* The Kingdom def. Coast 2 Coast and The Dawgs.

* ROH Champion Cody Rhodes won a squash match. Dalton Castle came out after and after a back-and-forth, Castle laid out Cody and said he was coming for the ROH Title.

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machineguns def. War Machine to retain the titles after The Addiction interfered.

* Jenny Rose won a 4-Way Women of Honor match.

* Punishment Martinez def. Josh Woods

* Jay Lethal promo. Marty Scrull interrupts, setting up a match between the two for Final Battle.

* ROH TV Champion Kenny King def. Mark Briscoe via forfeit to retain the title after Jay Briscoe threw in the towel for his brother as the bell sounded. Punishment Martinez attacked King after, leading to a brawl that included Silas Young, Shane Taylor, Jonathan Gresham and Cheeseburger.

* Best Friends def. The Addiction after War Machine prevented Christopher Daniels from using a chair.

* Dalton Castle def. Hangman Page

* Segment where Bully Ray announced his retirement, but wanted to continue backstage for ROH. ROH COO Joe Koff put Bully over the mic, until Jay Briscoe attacked Bully. Tommy Dreamer and Velvet Sky ran in to make the save, along with Mark Briscoe, but Mark kicked Dreamer low and hit him with a chair. Briscoes then laid out Bully with 3D.

* Karen Q def. Deonna Purazzo in a Women of Honor match.

* Matt Taven def. Jay White. The Kingdom attacked White after until Search & Destroy made the save.

* Shane Taylor def. Cheeseburger

* Silas Young def. Jonathan Gresham

* Segment where War Machine and The Addiction brawled all around ringside.

* ROH 6-Man Tag Champions The Hung Bucks and Marty Scrull def. Flip Gordon, Scorpio Sky and Coast 2 Coast

Source: PWInsider.com