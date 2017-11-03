Kenny Omega added to several upcoming ROH dates

ROH has announced that IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega has been added to several upcoming ROH dates for the remainder of 2017. Omega’s inclusion on the recent Global Wars tour in October saw a massive increase in business for those events.

* 11/11 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

* 11/12 TV tapings in Lakeland, Florida

* 11/17 Survival of the Fittest Night 1 in San Antonio, Texas

* 12/15 Final Battle PPV in New York City

For more info, go to ROHWrestling.com.

Brandi Rhodes on WAGS

E! announced on Thursday the cast for the upcoming WAGS: Atlanta reality show that will begin airing in January 2018 which will feature former WWE ring announcer and the wife of ROH Champion Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes.

US Weekly broke the news of the cast announcement, which you can read by clicking here.