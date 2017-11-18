11/17 ROH Live Results: San Antonio, Texas
Ring of Honor went head-to-head with an NXT show in the same city.
* Cheeseburger def. Jastin Taylor.
* Silas Young def. Josh Woods in a Survival of the Fittest first round match.
* Shane Taylor def. Beer City Bruiser in a Survival of the Fittest first round match.
* Punishment Martinez def. Jay Lethal in a Survival of the Fittest first round match.
* The Kingdom def. Search and Destroy.
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Britt Baker in a Women of Honor match.
* Rey Cometa and Esfinge def. The Dawgs.
* ROH World TV Champion Kenny King def. Joey Ryan.
* Dalton Castle def. Marty Scurll.
* The Bullet Club (ROH Champion Cody, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Stephen Amell) def. The Addiction, Flip Gordon and Scorpio Sky.
Bullet Club (w/Stephen Amell) vs. The Addiction, Scorpio Sky, and Flip Gordon. #FTRR #ROHSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/F0hcxlPUoI
— FloSlam (@FloSlam) November 18, 2017
Stephen Amell is among the most involved and giving celebs to participate in pro wrestling biz. Doesn’t do it for just a check or publicity. You can see the #Arrow genuinely enjoys it. And is a natural. pic.twitter.com/iuccjlwoXM #ROH #ROHSanAntonio
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 18, 2017