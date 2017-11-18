11/17 ROH Live Results: San Antonio, Texas

Ring of Honor went head-to-head with an NXT show in the same city.

* Cheeseburger def. Jastin Taylor.

* Silas Young def. Josh Woods in a Survival of the Fittest first round match.

* Shane Taylor def. Beer City Bruiser in a Survival of the Fittest first round match.

* Punishment Martinez def. Jay Lethal in a Survival of the Fittest first round match.

* The Kingdom def. Search and Destroy.

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Britt Baker in a Women of Honor match.

* Rey Cometa and Esfinge def. The Dawgs.

* ROH World TV Champion Kenny King def. Joey Ryan.

* Dalton Castle def. Marty Scurll.

* The Bullet Club (ROH Champion Cody, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Stephen Amell) def. The Addiction, Flip Gordon and Scorpio Sky.

