11/18 ROH Live Results: Dallas, Texas
* Jonathan Gresham def. Vinny Marseglia in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match.
* Flip Gordon def. TK O’Ryan in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match.
* Matt Taven def. Cheeseburger in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match.
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Karen Q in a No DQ rules match.
* The Motor City Machine Guns def. The Dawgs, Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser and Rey Cometa and Esfringe in a four corners survival match to retain the ROH Tag Team Championships.
* Marty Scurll def. Josh Woods.
* Kenny King def. Scorpio Sky to retain the ROH TV Championship.
* Dalton Castle and Jay Lethal def. The Young Bucks.
* Cody def. Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death match to retain the ROH CHampionship. Daniels couldn’t answer the 10 count after he was powerbombed through a flaming table.
Source: Prowrestling.net
Fire spot #rohDallas pic.twitter.com/InuwQlZnqE
— DeepEllumMetal (@DeepEllumMetal) November 19, 2017