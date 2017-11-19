11/18 ROH Live Results: Dallas, Texas

* Jonathan Gresham def. Vinny Marseglia in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match.

* Flip Gordon def. TK O’Ryan in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match.

* Matt Taven def. Cheeseburger in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match.

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Karen Q in a No DQ rules match.

* The Motor City Machine Guns def. The Dawgs, Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser and Rey Cometa and Esfringe in a four corners survival match to retain the ROH Tag Team Championships.

* Marty Scurll def. Josh Woods.

* Kenny King def. Scorpio Sky to retain the ROH TV Championship.

* Dalton Castle and Jay Lethal def. The Young Bucks.

* Cody def. Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death match to retain the ROH CHampionship. Daniels couldn’t answer the 10 count after he was powerbombed through a flaming table.

Source: Prowrestling.net