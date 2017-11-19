11/18 House of Hardcore 35 Results: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This was the live Twitch debut for House of Hardcore.

Before the show started streaming on Twitch, Tommy Dreamer walked out and cut a promo about making the deal with Twitch and always wanting to support professional wrestling. Dreamer noted that while something controversial went down in the same building many years ago in the early days of ECW, he was pleased to see Billy Corgan rebranding the NWA and introduced NWA Champion Tim Storm. Nick Aldis (Magnus) interrupted demanding a rematch. Aldis recently challenged Storm and lost.

It would appear that House of Hardcore had some issues streaming live last night as the show is now available for free in three parts over at twitch.tv/houseofhardcore.

* Bull Dempsey def. Hot Young Briley.

* MVP def. Lance Anoai.

* Matt Cross def. Petey Williams. After the match, Eddie Kingston attacked Williams.

* Ace Romero def. Vik Dalishus.

* Nick Aldis def. Billy Gunn.

* Super Crazy and Little Guido def. The Spirit Squad.

* The Luchasaurus def. Willie Mack and Matt Riddle.

* Austin Aries def. Alex Reynolds.

* Joey Mercury def. Tommy Dreamer in a First Blood match. Aldis tried to interfere, but Shane Douglas ran out. Douglas turned on Dreamer. The Sandman then ran out and was attacked by Jay and Mark Briscoe.

