WWE star Big Show alive and well despite death hoax blog, matches set for first RAW and Smackdown of 2017

WWE star Big Show alive and well despite death hoax blog

The Big Show (Paul Wight) is alive and well despite a blog online reporting that the WWE star had died from a car accident according to a report by The Associated Press. WWE spokesman Chris Bellitti ended up having to confirm Big Show was fine, while WWE retweeted a photo of Big Show training in preparation for WrestleMania season.

Matches set for first RAW and Smackdown of 2017

WWE has announced matches for the first episodes of RAW and Smackdown Live in 2017.

Set for RAW is a rematch between Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn in Tampa, while The Miz will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose in Jacksonville.

Already announced for next week’s RAW is the return of Bill Goldberg to TV.