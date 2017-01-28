Former ROH star Nigel McGuinness joining the commentary team for NXT beginning with next week’s TV Tapings

During the pre-show for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio live on WWE Network, it was announced by RAW, 205 Live and NXT commentator Corey Graves that TakeOver: San Antonio will be his last event he will commentate for NXT as he will continue his work on RAW and 205 Live. Graves then announced his replacement of former ROH star and commentator Nigel McGuinness, who will take over for Graves beginning with next week’s episode of NXT TV.

McGuinness departed ROH and joined WWE at the end of 2016 as part of the commentary team for the UK Championship Tournament.