TNA

TNA will be presenting a live “One Night Only” PPV on January 6, 2017 (on a Friday night) according to a new report by PWInsider.com.

The company will be broadcasting the show live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida in what will end up being an extended stay for Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV.

TNA is scheduled to hold tapings from January 5 to January 12 and then return in mid-March for additional tapings. Outside of the recent “Total Nonstop Deletion” episode last week, TNA no longer has any new footage for Impact Wrestling for the rest of 2016.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Al79

    Still kinda shady on this, but is this a “Live PPV” or a “Live taping?” TNA likes to blur the line on this. Will this be on PPV, or just released as a dvd in 2 months?

  • JFJ

    It will be on PPV but as for it being a live airing or a live taping, that jury is still out.

  • Al79

    So the headline reading “live PPV” is misleading then. It will most likely be a taped PPV.

  • Jacob Cole

    Is impact wrestling coming back to universal studios? And if so, how do I find the schedule?