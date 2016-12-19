TNA will be presenting a live “One Night Only” PPV on January 6, 2017 (on a Friday night) according to a new report by PWInsider.com.

The company will be broadcasting the show live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida in what will end up being an extended stay for Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV.

TNA is scheduled to hold tapings from January 5 to January 12 and then return in mid-March for additional tapings. Outside of the recent “Total Nonstop Deletion” episode last week, TNA no longer has any new footage for Impact Wrestling for the rest of 2016.