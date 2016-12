The following is set for tonight’s 12/22 TNA IMPACT Wrestling on POP TV:

* A look at the best moments of TNA in 2016

Join us Thursday night for a look back at the year that was… #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/yGdGNx4Lxa — TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 20, 2016

Check back later this week for a recap of IMPACT Wrestling on Wrestleview.com.