Anthem Sports and Entertainment launches TNA Impact Wrestling app in the UK and Ireland beginning in January

Anthem Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Fight Network and now TNA Wrestling, announced this week that they would be launching an exclusive TNA Impact Wrestling app for the UK and Ireland beginning on January 5, 2017.

The app, which will be available both online and on mobile platforms, will run at £4.99 per month and will feature new weekly episodes of Impact Wrestling as the show premieres on Pop TV in the United States and Fight Network in Canada.

It was reported back in November that Challenge TV in the UK would be dropping TNA as of January 2017. The app will now be the replacement for that audience should they subscribe monthly. Subscribers will also get access to TNA’s library including classic episodes of Impact, Xplosion, Greatest Matches, Epics, Unfinished Business, Legends and the latest Pay Per View events including classic shows and One Night Only specials.

You can check out the full press release from Anthem below.

Anthem Launches TNA IMPACT Wrestling App Across U.K. and Ireland

Toronto, Canada (December 22, 2016) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. announced today the launch of a new TNA Impact Wrestling app in the U.K. and Ireland – Total Access TNA Wrestling – available online and on mobile platforms for £4.99 per month.

Starting on January 5, 2017, new weekly episodes of IMPACT Wrestling will be available to watch immediately on the app at the same time as they premiere on Fight Network and Pop across North America.

Fans in the U.K. can download the app at Apple’s App Store or Google Play or visit www.impactwrestling.com/ to sign up to watch online. Total Access TNA Wrestling will soon be available on more platforms, including streaming devices and gaming consoles such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Xbox.

In addition to premiere episodes of TNA’s flagship weekly show IMPACT Wrestling and Fight Network’s original weekly recap series Inside IMPACT, subscribers will have access to extensive TNA library content, including episodes of classic IMPACT Wrestling, TNA Xplosion, TNA Wrestling’s Greatest Matches, TNA British Boot Camp, TNA Epics, TNA Unfinished Business and TNA Legends, plus the latest live pay-per-view events, classic pay-per-view events, One Night Only specials and more.

“The IMPACT Wrestling brand has always maintained a strong presence across the U.K. and Ireland and the Total Access TNA Wrestling app will ensure our loyal fans there have the opportunity to watch premiere IMPACT Wrestling episodes and TNA pay-per-views in real time for the first time,” said Anthem Executive Vice President Ed Nordholm. “There are many exciting plans in the works for IMPACT Wrestling in 2017 and the U.K. remains an important focus for us. As we continue our digital expansion, subscribers will have access to more content than ever before, including exclusive shows, series available on-demand, and more content to be rolled out on the app in the coming months.”

For more information, please visit www.impactwrestling.com/.