12/22 TNA Impact Wrestling Ratings: Greatest Hits of 2016 episode sees a drop in overall viewers from last week

Last night’s 12/22 “Greatest Hits 2016” edition of TNA Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 209,000 viewers according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s “Total Nonstop Deletion” show that drew 329,000 viewers.

Impact Wrestling Ratings and Demographics

This week’s best of show, featuring new clips from the Hardy compound in Cameron, averaged a 0.04 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 0.10 rating in the key demographics.