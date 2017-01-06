1/6 TNA One Night Only Live PPV Preview: Three championship matches set for tonight live from Orlando

TNA Impact Wrestling will present a special TNA One Night Only Live PPV event tonight (January 6) from Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.
Three championship matches were officially announced by TNA on Thursday night.
Here is the scheduled card for One Night Only as of Friday morning.
TNA Tag Team Championships Match
Broken Matt Hardy & Brother Nero (c’s) vs. Eli Drake & a mystery partner
TNA Impact Grand Championship Match
Moose (c) vs. Mike Bennett
TNA Knockouts Championship Match
Rosemary (c) vs. Sienna