1/6 TNA One Night Only Live PPV Preview: Three championship matches set for tonight live from Orlando

By
Adam Martin
-
0

TNA Impact Wrestling will present a special TNA One Night Only Live PPV event tonight (January 6) from Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

Three championship matches were officially announced by TNA on Thursday night.

Here is the scheduled card for One Night Only as of Friday morning.

TNA Tag Team Championships Match
Broken Matt Hardy & Brother Nero (c’s) vs. Eli Drake & a mystery partner

TNA Impact Grand Championship Match
Moose (c) vs. Mike Bennett

TNA Knockouts Championship Match
Rosemary (c) vs. Sienna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR